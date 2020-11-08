UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to four such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including 31 through data provided by the Syrian side, in the following provinces: 15 in Idlib, three in Aleppo, six in Latakia, and seven in Hama. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded four ceasefire violations, none of which were confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.7 tonnes, to a settlement in Al-Hasaqah province.

A further 237 Syrian refugees, including 72 women and 120 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 20 explosive devices, including four improvised ones.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.

