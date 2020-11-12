Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has confirmed 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to seven such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has confirmed 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to seven such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including 31 through data provided by the Syrian side, in the following provinces: 20 in Idlib, two in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, and one in Hama. The Turkish part of the commission recorded seven ceasefire violations, none of which were confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria have carried out four humanitarian actions over the past day.�

The ministry added that 136 Syrian refugees, including 41 women and 70 children, have returned from Lebanon over the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, discovering and defusing 18 explosive devices, the ministry stated.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has regularly provided humanitarian and medical aid to the Syrian people.