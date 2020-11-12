UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has confirmed 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to seven such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has confirmed 31 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to seven such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 ceasefire violations, including 31 through data provided by the Syrian side, in the following provinces: 20 in Idlib, two in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, and one in Hama. The Turkish part of the commission recorded seven ceasefire violations, none of which were confirmed by the Russian side of the representative office," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria have carried out four humanitarian actions over the past day.�

The ministry added that 136 Syrian refugees, including 41 women and 70 children, have returned from Lebanon over the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, discovering and defusing 18 explosive devices, the ministry stated.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has regularly provided humanitarian and medical aid to the Syrian people.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Believes There Should Be No Deadline on Kar ..

6 minutes ago

Russia to Involve UNESCO in Karabakh Settlement to ..

6 minutes ago

Police held four kite sellers; recover 1600 kites, ..

6 minutes ago

DC distributes certificates of appreciation among ..

6 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda granted time to file comments in his ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.