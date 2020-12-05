UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 5

Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:05 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the five violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the five violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 31 breaches (the Syrian side - 29), including 20 in Idlib province, six in Hama province, three in Latakia province, and two in Aleppo province.

The Turkish part of the commission recorded five violations," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials did not organize any humanitarian actions in Syria over the given period, the ministry added.

Both Russia and Turkey monitor breaches of the ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At that time, both parties committed to a de-escalation of violence in the region.

