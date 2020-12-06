Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over 24-Hour Period, Turkey Registers 7

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 31 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the seven such violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 31 breaches (the Syrian side - 29), including 15 in Idlib province, 10 in Latakia province, four in Hama province, and two in Aleppo province.

The Turkish part of the commission recorded seven violations (amount confirmed by Russian side of the representative office - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials did not organize any humanitarian actions in Syria over the given period, the ministry added.

Russia and Turkey monitor ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both parties committed to a reduction of violence in the region at that time.