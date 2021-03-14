UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 24 - Defense Ministry

Sun 14th March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 24 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 31 cases of opening fire (29 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-13, Latakia-11, Hama-5 and Aleppo-2. The Turkish part of the representation stated 24 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

Ir added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out three humanitarian operations of the past day, delivering 175 food kits with a total weight of 1,337 tonnes to the Maksar al-Faukani, Vadi Sharkhrur localities of the Idlib province.

Additionally, a further 53 Syrian refugees, including 16 women and 27 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

