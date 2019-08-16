UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 01:52 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 31 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Aleppo, 1 in Idlib, 13 in Latakia and 3 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 4 in the province of Idlib, and 11 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In the same period, the reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in a settlement in Aleppo by delivering about 2.4 tonnes of food.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

