UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 02:01 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded seven truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Thursday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 31 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (12), Idlib (4), Latakia (14) and Hama (1).

The Turkish side has registered seven truce breaches in the province of Idlib," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib Aleppo Refugee

Recent Stories

Trump, Zelenskyy Expected to Sign Several Document ..

3 minutes ago

One killed, five injured in several accidents in F ..

3 minutes ago

MoHR maintained record performance for women right ..

3 minutes ago

'Muslim countries have vital responsibility regard ..

26 seconds ago

PASSD saved Rs 1826.5 millions under austerity dri ..

28 seconds ago

Domestic production of cooking oil up by 2.10%, gh ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.