Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Tue 03rd September 2019

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violations of the ceasefire, has registered 31 cases of firing, namely 10 in the province of Latakia, nine in Idlib, eight in Aleppo and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered six cases of ceasefire violations, namely three in Idlib, two in Hama and one in Aleppo" the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held no humanitarian actions over the past 24 hours.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

A new ceasefire, brokered by Russia and Turkey, entered into force on Saturday in the Idlib de-escalation zone to enable civilians to leave the part of Idlib that is under control of terrorist groups.

