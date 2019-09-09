UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:56 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 31 instances of firing: 10 in the province of Latakia, eight in Aleppo, eight in Idlib, and five in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of firing: seven in Idlib, seven in Hama, and four in Aleppo," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 750 food kits to the residents of Izraa settlement in the Daraa province.

The ministry emphasized that in line with the coordinated agreement by Russia and Turkey, a new ceasefire entered into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone on August 31.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo May August 2017 Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

KP govt approves Rs133.367m to help women entrepre ..

14 minutes ago

Facebook Denies Responsibility for Content After R ..

14 minutes ago

British Airways says almost all UK flights cancell ..

14 minutes ago

German exports rebound in July

14 minutes ago

Main Alm, Zuljinah procession took out from Imamba ..

11 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold Matric ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.