Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 31 instances of firing: 10 in the province of Latakia, eight in Aleppo, eight in Idlib, and five in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 18 cases of firing: seven in Idlib, seven in Hama, and four in Aleppo," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 750 food kits to the residents of Izraa settlement in the Daraa province.

The ministry emphasized that in line with the coordinated agreement by Russia and Turkey, a new ceasefire entered into force in the Idlib de-escalation zone on August 31.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.