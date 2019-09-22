Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 19 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 31 cases of firing: 10 in the province of Idlib, nine in Latakia, seven in Aleppo, and five in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 19 truce breaches: seven in Latakia, seven in Idlib, four in Hama, and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.