UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 31 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 31 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 10 in Idlib, nine in Aleppo, nine in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Idlib, six in Hama, four in Aleppo, and three in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period in Deir ez-Zor's Mazlum area, distributing 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

4 tonnes.

Meanwhile, an estimated 740 Syrian refugees crossed back into their home country from Lebanon and over 700 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring noted.

"Over the past day, in total 1,443 people returned to Syria from foreign states," the ministry's center stated.

It added that 706 refugees crossed back from Jordan through the Nassib checkpoint. Further 737 people crossed from Lebanon at Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh. Most of them were women and children.

Only three internally displaced Syrian came back to their homes over the review period.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and destroyed 33 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women Sunday From Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

4,500 flags create portraits of Mohammed bin Rashi ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah real estate transactions recorded AED4.2 b ..

21 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

36 minutes ago

Flag Day embodies values of loyalty and belonging ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Local Press: Honouring unity of the UAE

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.