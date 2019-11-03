Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 31 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 31 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces, namely 10 in Idlib, nine in Aleppo, nine in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Idlib, six in Hama, four in Aleppo, and three in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period in Deir ez-Zor's Mazlum area, distributing 500 food sets with a total weight of 2.

4 tonnes.

Meanwhile, an estimated 740 Syrian refugees crossed back into their home country from Lebanon and over 700 from Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring noted.

"Over the past day, in total 1,443 people returned to Syria from foreign states," the ministry's center stated.

It added that 706 refugees crossed back from Jordan through the Nassib checkpoint. Further 737 people crossed from Lebanon at Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh. Most of them were women and children.

Only three internally displaced Syrian came back to their homes over the review period.

Additionally, Syrian bomb squads cleared mines from 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and destroyed 33 explosive devices.