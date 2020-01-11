Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 31 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 16 in Idlib, 11 in Latakia and four in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 13 ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Idlib, four in in Aleppo and two in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has conducted one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 400 food sets with a total weight of 1.

94 tonnes to the residents of Aleppo province's settlement of Kebelik, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,131 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 245 people, including 73 women and 125 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 886 people, including 266 women and 452 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin read.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of land and defused 27 explosive devices, the bulletin added.