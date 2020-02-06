UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:22 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 14 in Latakia, seven in Idlib and 10 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Aleppo and four in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, over 885 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin published on Facebook by the defense ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 885 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 186 people, including 56 women and 95 children, from Lebanon via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 699 people, including 210 women and 356 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

Related Topics

Firing Army Syria Russia Facebook Idlib Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Man electrocuted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Only US, UK Have Not Replied on Putin's Idea to Ho ..

2 minutes ago

DSO holds a meeting to discuss KP U21 Games

2 minutes ago

Virus hit Wuhan speeds up diagnosis of patients

23 minutes ago

Three-day international puppet festival kicks off ..

23 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet to Discuss Idlib De-Escala ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.