Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 25 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 14 in Latakia, seven in Idlib and 10 in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: seven in Aleppo and four in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, over 885 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin published on Facebook by the defense ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 885 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 186 people, including 56 women and 95 children, from Lebanon via the Jdaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 699 people, including 210 women and 356 children, from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the ministry said.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.