Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 31 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia-18, Aleppo-8, Idlib-4, Hama-1. The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo-11, Idlib-5," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military had held one humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 350 food sets to the residents of Homs province.

The ministry added that over 700 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 743 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 340 people from Lebanon through the Jdaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints (women � 102, children � 173), and 403 people from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint (women � 121, children � 206)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.