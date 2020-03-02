UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:57 PM

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 31 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 16 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 31 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia-18, Aleppo-8, Idlib-4, Hama-1. The Turkish side has registered 16 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Aleppo-11, Idlib-5," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian military had held one humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period, delivering 350 food sets to the residents of Homs province.

The ministry added that over 700 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 743 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 340 people from Lebanon through the Jdaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints (women � 102, children � 173), and 403 people from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint (women � 121, children � 206)," the ministry said.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

2 persons shot dead over old enmity in Manawala

14 seconds ago

CM Murad Ali Shah directs new police chief to impr ..

16 seconds ago

Speaker Singh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani arrives ..

17 seconds ago

PIA to resume weekly direct flights to New York

19 seconds ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan lau ..

20 seconds ago

Iran’s council member close to Supreme leader di ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.