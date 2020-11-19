Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 12 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 12, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 12, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 32 incidents of opening fire, 31 of which were reported by the Syrian side, in the following provinces: 25 in Idlib, three in Aleppo, and four in Latakia. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded 12 incidents of opening fire; the Russian part of the representative office confirmed none of them," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were two humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, 128 refugees (including 38 women and 65 children) returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of Lebanon through the Jaydet Yabus and Tell Kalah checkpoints. There was no withdrawal of refugees from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint," the center added.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.