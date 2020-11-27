Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has detected one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has detected one such breach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 32 facts of opening fire (32 of them confirmed by the Syrian side) in the provinces: twelve in Idlib, four in Aleppo, nine in Latakia, seven in Hama.

The Turkish part of the mission recorded one violation (unconfirmed by the Russian side)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted one humanitarian action in the last 24 hours, delivering 880 food kits to residents of the Srabiun settlement in Latakia.