Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three truce breaches, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 32 instances of firing in the [following] provinces: two in Aleppo, 11 in Latakia, 17 in Idlib, two in Hama. The Turkish side has reported three instances of firing, none of which was confirmed by the Russian side," the bulletin said.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted two humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours, delivering 880 food kits to residents of Tartus province and 600 food kits to residents of Hama province.

A further 188 Syrian refugees, including 57 women and 96 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices.