UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:43 PM

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three truce breaches, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three truce breaches, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission... has registered 32 instances of firing in the [following] provinces: two in Aleppo, 11 in Latakia, 17 in Idlib, two in Hama. The Turkish side has reported three instances of firing, none of which was confirmed by the Russian side," the bulletin said.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted two humanitarian actions in the last 24 hours, delivering 880 food kits to residents of Tartus province and 600 food kits to residents of Hama province.

A further 188 Syrian refugees, including 57 women and 96 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 11 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Damascus Idlib Tartus Aleppo Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

European stocks sink at open

2 minutes ago

Five-day national polio immunization drive starts

2 minutes ago

UN chief calls for eliminating scourge of chemical ..

11 minutes ago

China scientists find 500-mln-year-old peculiar tr ..

11 minutes ago

PCB decides to hire psychotherapists for national ..

23 minutes ago

58th ASRB meeting held at UoM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.