Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 47 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 32 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Aleppo, two in Idlib, 15 in Latakia, and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 47 cases of ceasefire violations, namely six in the province of Latakia, 18 in Idlib, and 23 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,582, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.