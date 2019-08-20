UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 32 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (15), Idlib (1) and Latakia (16). The Turkish side has registered six truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (1) and Hama (5)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

No humanitarian operations have been held over the given period.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo

Recent Stories

#SparkTheSpeed Challenge reaches an enormous total ..

2 minutes ago

US Loses Military Lead in Indo-Pacific, Defense St ..

6 minutes ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

6 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open 20 August 2019

32 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly rise on optimism for trade, s ..

31 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says US Has Long B ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.