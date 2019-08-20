Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Tuesday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 32 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (15), Idlib (1) and Latakia (16). The Turkish side has registered six truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (1) and Hama (5)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

No humanitarian operations have been held over the given period.