Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 18 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[Over the past 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 32 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia (11), Aleppo (8), Idlib (8) and Hama (5). The Turkish side has registered 18 truce breaches in the provinces of Idlib (11), Hama (4), Latakia (2) and Aleppo (1)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the Russian military has carried out three humanitarian operations across Syria, delivering 500 food packages each to the settlement of Erbil, Damascus province; Bkerrama, Latakia; and Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

