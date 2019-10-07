Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 32 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia, nine in Aleppo, three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Latakia, three in Idlib, two in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria has carried out one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 750 food kits with a total weight of 3.7 tonnes to residents of the province of Daraa.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.