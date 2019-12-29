UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 32 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 26 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations registered 32 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 15 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia, six in Aleppo, and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 26 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: 15 in Idlib, eight in Hama, three in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

In addition, the center for Syrian reconciliation has carried out three humanitarian operations, delivering 1,000 food kits to people in need.

At the same time, over 800 refugees had returned to Syria, according to the ministry.

"Over the past day, in total 830 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 311 people, including 93 women and 158 children, from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 519 people, including 156 women and 265 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of territory and defused 43 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center stated.

Moreover, five residential buildings, a kindergarten and a bakery have been restored in Syria, the ministry added.

