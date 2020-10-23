Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 10

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 33 breaches over the past day, compared to 10 such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 33 breaches over the past day, compared to 10 such ceasefire violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 30), including 18 in Idlib province, one in Aleppo province, five in Hama province, and nine in Latakia province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 10 such breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.

6 tonnes, to a village in Aleppo province. A humanitarian aid package of the same weight was also delivered to a village in Al-Hasakah province, the ministry said.

A further 570 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 170 women and 289 children.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 5.2 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 20 explosive devices.

Throughout Syria's long-running conflict, Russia has played an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.