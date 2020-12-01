Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 facts of opening fire (29 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-15, Aleppo-3, Latakia-11, Hama-4.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 2 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the bulletin said.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides conducted one humanitarian operation in the last 24 hours, delivering 440 food kits with a total weight of 1,694 tonnes. The kits were distributed among residents of the city of Al Qusayr in western Syria.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.