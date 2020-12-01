UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered two breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 facts of opening fire (29 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-15, Aleppo-3, Latakia-11, Hama-4.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 2 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the bulletin said.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides conducted one humanitarian operation in the last 24 hours, delivering 440 food kits with a total weight of 1,694 tonnes. The kits were distributed among residents of the city of Al Qusayr in western Syria.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Refugee Weight

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,289 new COVID-19 cases, 768 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Israel Welcomes Slovenia's Decision to Recognize H ..

16 minutes ago

283 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

16 minutes ago

OPEC Confirms OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Postponed ..

27 minutes ago

Philippines to Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer ..

32 minutes ago

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.