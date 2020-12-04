Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered three breaches of the truce, the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities, recorded 33 facts of opening fire in the provinces: Aleppo - 3, Latakia - 11, Idlib - 14, Hama - 5. The Turkish part of the representation stated 3 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the bulletin said.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted two humanitarian campaigns in the last 24 hours, delivering 690 food kits to residents of the Hasaqah and Deir ez-Zor provinces.

A further 232 Syrian refugees, including 70 women and 118 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused nine explosive devices.