UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:10 PM

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 cases of opening fire (25 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-9, Hama-5, Aleppo-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 21 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out four humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours, distributing 375 food kits weighing up to 1,8 tonnes.

In addition, a further 59 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 30 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 14 explosive devices, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

PM will visit Lahore today

47 minutes ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

1 hour ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

2 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.