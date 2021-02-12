Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 21 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 21, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 33 cases of opening fire (25 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-9, Hama-5, Aleppo-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 21 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out four humanitarian operations in the last 24 hours, distributing 375 food kits weighing up to 1,8 tonnes.

In addition, a further 59 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 30 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 14 explosive devices, the ministry added.