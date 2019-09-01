UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 12 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 33 cases of firing, namely six in the province of Aleppo, 10 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia, and seven in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations, namely three in Aleppo, seven in Idlib and two in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that Russian military had held one humanitarian action in the province of Deir ez-Zor over the past 24 hours, delivering 500 food sets to local residents.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

