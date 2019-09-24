Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019)

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 33 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: 13 in Idlib, eight in Aleppo, six in Latakia and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 20 truce breaches: eight in Idlib, four in Latakia, seven in Hama and one in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.