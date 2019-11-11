UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire has registered 33 truce breaches in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 21 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 33 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (9), Latakia (9), Idlib (9) and Hama (6). The Turkish side has registered 21 cases of ceasefire violations in in the provinces of Idlib (12), Latakia (2), Hama (4), Aleppo (3)," the ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not conducted any humanitarian operations over the given period, the center added.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the center added.

"Over the past day, in total 1,246 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 197 people ([including] 59 women and 197 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,049 people (270 women and 458 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center noted.

Five residential houses, a school and a water pumping station have been restored over the given period, according to the center.

The Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 3.1 hectares (7.6 miles) of land, destroying 39 explosive devices, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

