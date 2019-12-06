Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 33 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 10 in Idlib, nine in Aleppo, eight in Latakia, and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: nine in Latakia, eight in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, nearly 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, in total 998 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 213 people (64 women and 108 children) came from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 785 people (236 women and 400 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said.

Four residential buildings, a bakery and a school have been restored over the past 24 hours.

Additionally, the Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 36 explosive devices over the given period, the center stated.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.