Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 33 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 15 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 33 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia - 14, Idlib - 13, Aleppo - 5, Hama - 1. The Turkish side has registered 15 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib - 11, Aleppo - 4," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that over 970 Syrian refugees had turned to their homes from Jordan and Lebanon.

"Over the past day, 972 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territories of foreign States, including 342 people from Lebanon through the Jdaydet Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints (women - 103, children - 175), and 630 people from Jordan through the Nasib checkpoint (women - 189, children - 321)," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices over the past day.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

