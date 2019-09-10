UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 34 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 13 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 34 instances of firing: 12 in the province of Latakia, eight in Aleppo, eight in Idlib, and six in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 13 cases of firing: five in Idlib and eight in Hama," the ministry said.

According to the bulletin, no humanitarian operations were held by the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria over the given period.

