Russia Registers 34 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 34 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 34 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Idlib, 10 in Aleppo, nine in Latakia and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered eight cases of ceasefire violations in the [Syrian] provinces: six in Idlib and two in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian center for Syria reconciliation has held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering 250 food sets with a total weight of 1,212 kilograms (2,672 Pounds) to the residents of a settlement in As Suwayda province, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from neighboring Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

"Over the past day, in total 1,108 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 327 people ([including] 98 women and 167 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 781 people ([including] 210 women and 356 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the Defense Ministry said.

Apart from that, two internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the given period, the bulletin added.

The Syrian army's engineering units have cleared 3.1 hectares (7.6 acres) of territory and defused 39 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.