UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations In Syria In 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 35 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to four truce violations recorded by the Turkish military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 35 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to four truce violations recorded by the Turkish military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 35 breaches (the Syrian side - 31), including 16 in Idlib province, 12 in Latakia province, five in Aleppo province and two in Hama province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded four violations (amount confirmed by Russian side of the representative office - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted four humanitarian campaigns in the last 24 hours, delivering 250 food kits to residents of the Damascus province, 250 food kits to Aleppo province, 440 - to Latakia province, and 440 - to Al Hasakah province.

A further 201 Syrian refugees, including 60 women and 103 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.

Russia and Turkey monitor ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both parties committed to a reduction of violence in the region at that time.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Damascus Vladimir Putin Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo Lebanon Tayyip Erdogan March Women From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's National Carrier PTCL Integrates Avaya ..

8 minutes ago

Zainab Jamil quits showbiz for Islam

30 minutes ago

KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme fo ..

31 minutes ago

With 23 new COVID-19 cases, tally of affected in S ..

40 seconds ago

Bottas made to 'look like a fool' by Mercedes stan ..

42 seconds ago

Small Body of Syrian Constitutional Committee Show ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.