Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 35 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to four truce violations recorded by the Turkish military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 35 breaches (the Syrian side - 31), including 16 in Idlib province, 12 in Latakia province, five in Aleppo province and two in Hama province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded four violations (amount confirmed by Russian side of the representative office - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria conducted four humanitarian campaigns in the last 24 hours, delivering 250 food kits to residents of the Damascus province, 250 food kits to Aleppo province, 440 - to Latakia province, and 440 - to Al Hasakah province.

A further 201 Syrian refugees, including 60 women and 103 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 12 explosive devices.

Russia and Turkey monitor ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both parties committed to a reduction of violence in the region at that time.