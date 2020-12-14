UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:27 PM

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 10 - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 10, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 35 facts of opening fire (35 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-23, Aleppo-3, Latakia-5, Hama-4. The Turkish part of the representation stated 10 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were three humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

A further 417 Syrian refugees, including 125 women and 213 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 16 explosive devices.

Related Topics

Fire Syria Russia Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

China to Bail Out Pakistan Over $1Bln Saudi Debt - ..

9 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Kha given briefing on maritim ..

10 seconds ago

Usman Buzdar inaugurates development work in journ ..

11 seconds ago

Germany's CureVac launches final trials for virus ..

15 seconds ago

PDM leaders look dejected after Lahore, gets cold ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea sets up free Wi-Fi networks on buses in o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.