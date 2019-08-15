UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 cases of ceasefire breaches in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 34 ceasefire violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has registered 35 cases of firing, namely 14 in the province of Aleppo and 21 in Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 34 cases of ceasefire violations, namely one in the province of Idlib, and 33 in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out one humanitarian operation, delivering 500 food kits to the residents of Hama province, according to the bulletin.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,582, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

