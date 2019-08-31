UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 24 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 35 cases of firing, namely 12 in the province of Aleppo, 18 in Latakia, four in Idlib and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 24 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 10 in the province of Idlib, seven in Hama, two in Latakia and five in Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011, with the government forces fighting numerous terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups. The Syrian government regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire.

