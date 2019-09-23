Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

(@imziishan)

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 29 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 29 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 35 cases of firing in [Syrian] provinces: nine in Latakia, nine in Aleppo, 14 in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 29 truce breaches: seven in Idlib, seven in Hama, four in Aleppo and 11 in Latakia," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

The Syrian government has regained control over most of the territories that were seized by terrorists in late 2017, however, anti-terror operations still continue in a number of areas.