Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded five truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 35 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 17 in Latakia, eight in Idlib, eight in Hama and two in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered five cases of ceasefire violations in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian military conducted five humanitarian operations over the given period in the provinces of Raqqa, Hasakah and Quineitra delivering 1,250 food sets to local residents.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 720 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 161 people (including 48 women and 82 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 559 people (including 168 women and 285 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

A total of 1,779 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the said period, the military added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.7 hectares (6.6 acres) of territory and defused 31 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.