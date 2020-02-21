Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 35 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded six breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to ceasefire violations has registered 35 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 16 in Idlib, 10 in Latakia, five in Aleppo and four in Hama. The Turkish side has registered six cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces: six in Idlib," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that the Russian military had not held any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 950 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 960 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 232 people (including 70 women and 118 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 728 people (including 218 women and 371 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of territory and defused 30 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.