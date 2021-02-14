UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 36 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 18 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 36 facts of opening fire (28 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Aleppo - two, Idlib - 15, Latakia - 13, Hama - six.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 18 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

A further 77 Syrian refugees, including 23 women and 39 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin, adding that 474 internally displaced people in Syria returned to places of permanent residence.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa.

