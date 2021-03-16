Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 36 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered 20 truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 36 cases of opening fire (29 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-17, Hama-1 and Aleppo-3. The Turkish part of the representation stated 20 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria carried out one humanitarian operation over the past day, delivering 375 food kits with a total weight of 2.

9 tonnes to the Aleppo province.

Additionally, a further 58 Syrian refugees, including 18 women and 30 children, have returned from Lebanon in the given time period through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, discovering and defusing 15 explosive devices, the ministry stated.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.