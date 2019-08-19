Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 36 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 36 ceasefire violations in the country over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded nine truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Monday.

"[Over the last 24 hours], the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 36 cases of firing in the province of Aleppo (13), Latakia (20) and Idlib (3). The Turkish side has registered nine truce breaches in the province of Aleppo (5) and Hama (4)," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The reconciliation center has conducted over the given period a humanitarian operation in a settlement in Daraa, delivering 3.

63 tonnes of food there.

Over the same period, four agreements have been signed on territories' transfer to the legitimate Syrian government's control.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria now totals 2,597, according to the bulletin. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.