Russia Registers 36 Ceasefire Violations Over 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce registered 36 ceasefire violations, while the Turkish side registered 24, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 36 cases of opening fire (33 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces of Idlib-15, Latakia-12, Hama-6 and Aleppo-3. The Turkish part of the representation stated 24 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.

The ministry noted that over the last 24 hours the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring carried out two humanitarian actions, having delivered 375 food kits with the total weight of 2,865 tonnes to both Dakhr Abu Kerma of the Latakia province and Salhiyeh of the Idlib province.

Additionally, a further 127 Syrian refugees, including 38 women and 65 children, have returned from Lebanon in the given time period through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tal-Kalah checkpoints, the ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.7 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa defusing 18 explosive devices, the ministry noted.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in war-torn Syria. Russia regularly conducts humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

