Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 37 breaches over the past 24 hours, compared to five truce violations recorded by the Turkish military, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to ceasefire violations recorded 37 breaches (29 of which were recorded based on data provided by the Syrian side), including 25 in Idlib province, four in Aleppo province, five in Latakia province and three in Hama province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded five violations (none of which confirmed by Russian side of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria did not conduct any humanitarian campaigns in the last 24 hours.

A further 229 Syrian refugees, including 69 women and 117 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 2.4 hectares (6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused 15 explosive devices.

Russia and Turkey monitor ceasefire violations in the Idlib de-escalation zone following a March 5 agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both parties committed to a reduction of violence in the region at that time.