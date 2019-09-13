UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Defense Ministry

Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:56 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 cases of ceasefire breach in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 25 violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish joint commission reviewing issues, related to the violation of the ceasefire regime, has registered 37 instances of firing: 11 in Aleppo, 11 in Latakia, 10 in Idlib, and five in Hama.

The Turkish side has registered 25 cases of firing: 13 in Idlib, nine in Hama, two in Aleppo and one in Latakia," the ministry said.

Syria has been marred by an armed conflict since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones. Even though in some parts of Syria military operations continue, the priority is now given to political settlement and return of refugees.

