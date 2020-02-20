UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 37 Ceasefire Violations In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 37 cases of ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has recorded 17 breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 37 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces of Idlib (9), Latakia (10), Hama (6), Aleppo (12). The Turkish side has registered 17 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Idlib (11), Aleppo (6)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin added that the Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring, over 850 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 860 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 284 people (including 85 women and 145 children) left Lebanon [for Syria] via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 576 people (including 173 women and 294 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the daily bulletin said.

A total of 1,407 internally displaced Syrians returned to their permanent residence over the given period, the military added.

According to the bulletin, Syrian army engineering units have cleared 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of territory and defused 33 explosive devices over the past day.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Since government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to reaching a political settlement and facilitating the return of refugees.

