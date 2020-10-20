UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 5 Breaches - Ministry

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has recorded 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over the 24-hour period, while the Turkish side has registered five, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (according to the Syrian side - 33) in the provinces: Idlib - 21, Aleppo - 6, Hama - 1, Latakia - 10.

The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Additionally, 343 Syrian refugees, including 103 women and 175 children, have returned from Lebanon through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints in the given period, the ministry said in a separate bulletin posted on Facebook.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.6 hectares (3.9 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. Military personnel discovered and defused 17 explosive devices.

