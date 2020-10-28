Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours, Turkey Registers 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has registered 38 breaches over the preceding 24 hours, compared to the 14 violations recorded by their Turkish counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 ceasefire violations (the Syrian side - 29), including 21 in Idlib province, 11 in Latakia province, four in Aleppo province, and two in Hama province. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 14 breaches," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Russian officials in Syria also organized the delivery of 440 food parcels, with a total weight of 2.6 tonnes, to a village in Latakia province. A shipment containing the same amount of food parcels, with the same weight, was also delivered to a village in Deir ez-Zur province, the ministry said.

Additionally, 498 Syrian refugees have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added. This figure included 150 women and 253 children.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 5.2 acres of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the preceding 24 hours, the Defense Ministry stated. Armed forces personnel defused 22 explosive devices in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Tuesday that terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone are currently holding more than 2,100 people, including reporters, doctors, teachers, and members of the clergy.

Russia is continuing to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of the war-torn middle Eastern country.