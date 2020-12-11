UrduPoint.com
Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations In Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, Turkey Records 5 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 38 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered five, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 38 facts of opening fire (34 of them according to the Syrian side) in the provinces: Idlib-21, Latakia-11, Hama-6. The Turkish part of the representation stated 5 facts of opening fire (the Russian part of the representation confirmed - 0)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there was one humanitarian action by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the last 24 hours.

A further 452 Syrian refugees, including 135 women and 230 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a separate bulletin.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces demined 1.9 hectares (4.6 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the ministry added. They discovered and defused nine explosive devices.

